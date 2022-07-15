July 1 – July 14 Police Briefs

STATS: July 1 – July 14

Break and Enter – 2

Theft of Motor Vehicle – 1

Possession of Stolen Property obtained by Crime Over $5000.00 – 0

Possession of Stolen Property obtained by Crime Under $5000.00 – 2

Theft Under $5000.00 from Motor Vehicle – 7

Other Theft Under $5000 – 5

Other Theft Over $5000 – 0

Mischief – 5Mental Health Act – 8

Enrollments in the CAPTURE Program – 95

RCMP investigating residential break and enter

On July 2, the Chestermere RCMP responded to a report of an unknown male exiting a vehicle and entering a neighbour’s garage, where items were stolen.

The RCMP’s investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen in Calgary. Patrols were conducted; however, the vehicle was not located.

Surveillance was obtained, and RCMP is continuing to investigate.

RCMP respond to report of graffiti

On July 7, RCMP received reports that three suspects were seen spraying graffiti along a sidewalk.

When arriving on the scene, RCMP discovered broken glass, and bottles over the roadway.

Patrols were made in the vicinity, but no suspects were located, and the suspects identities are unknown.

RCMP remind residents to ensure properties are secure

On July 7, RCMP received a report that a residence had been broken into.

The suspect/s entered a garage through the main door of a residence and took the garage door opener that was in a parked vehicle inside the garage.

There were no identifiable suspects, witnesses or video surveillance.

“RCMP want to encourage homeowners to ensure the doors to their houses and garages are locked,” Chestermere RCMP S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen said.

Unknown suspects reported searching for unlocked vehicles

On July 11, four suspects were reported checking car door handles along the street.

RCMP attended and patrolled the area but did not locate the suspects.

“RCMP want the public to ensure they have their vehicles locked and valuables are removed,” Chestermere RCMP S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen said.

Klassen encourages the public to call if they have any information on either crime by contacting the RCMP complaint line at 403-204-8900 or emailing KChestermereService@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Program at 1-800-222-8477 or online, at https://calgarycrimestoppers.org.

RCMP respond to increasing mental health calls

The Chestermere RCMP responded to eight mental health calls within two weeks.

Some of the calls included apprehension under the Mental Health Act and transportation to a healthcare facility for assessment.

“The Chestermere RCMP acknowledges the impact the past few years have had on each of us. We are here to help,” S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen said. “If you need assistance in identifying resources the RCMP can help you identify what is available in your area.”

The RCMP want youth in the community to know there are immediate resources available to them when in time of crisis, such as the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868, the Distress Center at 1-403-266-4357, and the Mental Health Helpline at 1-877-303-2642.

Residents encouraged to register in CAPTURE Program

Chestermere residents are encouraged to register in the RCMP’s CAPTURE Program.

By registering a home surveillance camera, residents can assist RCMP when conducting investigations, and help deter crime.

Visit https://www.chestermerecapture.ca/ to register.

Residents to prevent crimes of opportunity by participating in Security Screw Program

The Security Screw Program is a crime prevention measure put in place by the Chestermere RCMP that helps residents decrease their chances of having their license plate stolen.

Once the security screws are installed, property criminals will have difficulty removing a license plate without detection or causing noticeable damage to the license plate. Most of whom will likely move on.

Security screws are available at the Chestermere RCMP, Chestermere Fire Services, Tire Craft, Chestermere Lake Registry, and Jiffy Lube.

When the vehicle is sold or the resident wants to remove their license plate, they can attend the Chestermere RCMP Detachment or participating location to have it removed.