Library update: Parenting2Go

Provincial Restrictions

Provincial regulations around capacity in the library have been lifted. Masking is still a requirement for adults in the library.

For more details, click the following link: https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx

Curbside Service

Curbside Service is still available. If you would like to get your holds in a no-contact manner, please call us at the library to set up a pick-up time. Give us a call when you arrive so that we can wheel out a cart with your holds already checked out to you.

Bi-Weekly Courier Service

Don’t forget about our bi-weekly Courier Service for deliveries within the Chestermere City Limits. If you are unable to make it to the library, just give us a call by Thursday, February 17 for delivery on Friday, February 18, 2022, between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.

Session 2 – Winter Programs run February 28 to April 9, 2022 – Registration opens February 22, 2022A list of programs are available on our website. Registration is required for most of the programs.

Special Events – Registration is Mandatory for these events

Friday, February 18, 2022: Christopher Cool Magic Show(s): showtimes at 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm

Friday, February 25, 2022: Calgary Reptile Parties: showtimes at 1:30 pm and 2:15 pm

You can also listen to Storytime on CFTR, Chestermere’s New Radio Station at Chestermereradio.ca

Parenting2Go

Our Parenting2Go backpacks contain books, activities, and other resources to help families start the conversation around difficult topics. Topics include, but are not limited to Divorce, Pandemic, Vaccination, Truth and Reconciliation.

Featured Artist – Barb Jeffrey

Local artist, Barb Jeffrey, is our featured artist until the end of February. Barb’s artwork is lovely and joyful and should bring a smile to your face. Some of her works are for sale, but don’t wait too long, as some have already been sold.

Library Hours:

Monday through Thursday – 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday – 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

If you have any questions or comments, you can email us at: info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

