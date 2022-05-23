Library Update: Story Time on CFTR

Thinking about getting a Library Membership? Did you know they are FREE!!! Do you love our services and want to give back? Consider donating your library card fee to us! Donating to the Library allows us to: Buy new materials, run more programs, add additional staffing hours, provide more support to the community, and so much more.

There are New and Exciting Things Happening at the Library!

You may have noticed that the library is under construction. We have installed more computers and laptop desks. We are anxiously awaiting the arrival of our new Pirate Themed children’s section, stay tuned for updates.

Summer Reading Program

Join us on Saturday, June 18, 2022, for our Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Celebration. Activities and event information will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Spring Programs are running until June 4, 2022.

Please call or come in to register.

You can find more information on our website: https://www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com/

Drop-In Family Story Time runs until June 4, 2022 – Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, at 10:15 am

This program is designed with the whole family in mind, everyone is welcome (No registration is required).

Baby Story Time runs until June 2, 2022 – Thursdays, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

This program is in partnership with Chestermere PCSS (Parent and Caregiver Support Services) and is designed for babies up to 18 months (Registration is required).

You can also listen to Story Time on CFTR, Chestermere’s New Radio Station at chestermereradio.ca Story Time airs at 10:30 am Monday through Saturday and soon they will be available in podcast format so that you will be able to access them anytime.

Novel Book Club

Thank you to everyone who participated in Novel Book Club. We will be taking a break for the summer months. We will announce the fall start up date in late summer.

Parenting2Go

Our Parenting2Go backpacks contain books, activities, and other resources to help families start the conversation around difficult subjects. Topics include Divorce, Blended Families, Truth & Reconciliation, and coming soon are Adoption & Foster Care, and Self-Esteem.

Test Drive a Hobby

We recently launched our Test Drive a Hobby kits! These borrowable backpacks contain everything you need to try out a new activity; painting, rock tumbling, board games, ukulele, meditation, just to name a few! Currently we have 10 kits available that are flying off the shelves, with more being released in the coming weeks.

Bi-Weekly Courier Service

If you are unable to make it to the library, call us to schedule a delivery with our bi-weekly Courier Service for deliveries within the Chestermere City Limits. Give us a call by 4 pm Thursday, the day before delivery date. The next delivery/pickup dates are Friday, May 27, Friday, June 10, and our last delivery of the season is Friday June 24; between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.

Inclusivity Collection

Thank you to the Chestermere Rotary Club for their financial contribution which has supported the creation and maintenance of the materials in this collection. We are all about inclusivity and diversity.

Library Hours:

Monday through Thursday – 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday – 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

If you have any questions or comments, you can email us at: info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

For more information about what is happening at the library, check our website. Don’t forget to follow and like us on our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram pages.

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com