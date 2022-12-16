Local birders preparing for annual Christmas Bird Count

The annual Christmas Bird Count is bringing Chestermere’s birders together offering camaraderie, discovery and excitement this holiday season.

The Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 27 is an opportunity for Chestermere residents of all ages to explore the city, and nearly agricultural land, finding and recording as many species as possible.

Chestermere residents interested in participating in the bird count can watch birds from their homes, go for a drive in the 24-kilometre radius, or walk around residential areas in the city, recording everything they see.

“We have people who will be driving around the circle looking for interesting birds, we have people who watch from their feeders, and people who be walking in Chestermere and Langdon,” Christmas Bird Count organizer Neil Denton said. “That’s a fairly simple, and fairly comfortable way to get involved, and a lot of people love doing that.

Denton explained the annual count is a great way for families to slow down during the hectic holiday season, spending as much or as little time as they like counting what’s flying through the city.

“It can be a break in the midst of a very busy period,” Denton said. “People like and appreciate getting out into nature, and people enjoy seeing things that are new to them. It’s possible for anybody at any age to take part, and there’s a way we can find a place for them.”

In Chestermere, red-breasted nuthatches, and magpies are common around the city, while grey partridges and Canada geese are typically seen in agriculture fields.

“Redpolls come in flocks sometimes in hundreds. Seeing a flock of several hundred small birds rising, eating, flying, and coming back down again is an entertaining site,” Denton said.

“There is always the possibility of an exceptional bird showing up,” Denton said. “From easy-to-find species such as House Sparrows and Magpies to more unusual sightings such as Snowy Owl, Short-eared Owl, and more the day can offer, perhaps you will be the one to see a gyrfalcon this year.”

Going into the bird count, Denton is hopeful to see a gyrfalcon.

“For me personally, the biggest excitement would be if a gyrfalcon showed up, they stand out like a bouncer at the door of a night club, they are hefty, tough, and impressive,” he said.

If bird count participants see a bird they can’t identify, Denton encourages them to record their thoughts on what the bird looks like, the size, and the colour pattern, or take a photo.

“There’s no pressure, it’s intended to be fun and enjoyable, and a good time to be with people who you have or haven’t met before,” Denton said.

The Chestermere Christmas Bird Count is a fairly new count, however, bird counts first began more than a century ago, after a group of scientists proposed an alternative to shooting birds, leading to a citizen-run science project.

“It’s not just people going out, counting birds, and seeing what they see, it’s also the addition to our understanding of species ranges, and the health of species in different areas. It does become part of the scientific awareness that can be used in a lot of different ways,” Denton said. “Results from this count will be used to build up a better picture of bird population range, density and health, among other things.”

Anyone who is interested in participating in the bird count is asked to email Neil Denton at nrdenton@gmail.com, or call 1-403-688-2166.

“This is my first year as a compiler. I’m looking forward to getting to know the participants, and discovering what we can identify, or can’t identify, so grab your cameras and keep them handy, as there are expert birders willing to help out,” Denton said.