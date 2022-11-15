New chief medical officer of health appointed

The provincial government has appointed a new chief medical officer of health for Alberta.

Dr. Mark Joffe has been named the chief medical officer of health and is currently the vice-president and medical director for Cancer Care Alberta, Clinical Support Services and Provincial Clinical Excellence for Alberta Health Services (AHS).

“I am honoured to be asked to take on the chief medical officer of health role for our province. I have always put the needs of my patients first and foremost throughout my career, which will continue as I take on this new challenge. I want to thank Minister Copping for giving me this opportunity,” Joffe said.

Joffe is passionate about the prevention of infectious diseases and has worked with AHS for more than 25 years. His past leadership roles include chairing the Royal Alexandra Hospital Medical Staff Society, two terms as president of the Capital Region Medical Staff Association, president of the Association of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases of Canada, and a professor in the department of medicine at the University of Alberta, a government of Alberta media release said.

Joffe graduated from the University of Calgary with a Doctor of Medicine in 1982. He achieved a specialist certificate in internal medicine, and a certificate of special competence in infectious diseases from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. He also pursued a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Alberta and the Stanford University School of Medicine.

“Dr. Joffe has dedicated himself to improving the health of Albertans throughout his career. He brings this wealth of experience and knowledge to the role of chief medical officer of health. I look forward to working with him. I also wish to thank Dr. Deena Hinshaw for her service and dedication to Albertans through the past several years,” Minister of Health Jason Copping said.

Joffe’s interim appointment took effect on Nov. 14 and will continue until the minister of health rescinds the appointment.

Joffe will also continue working with AHS.