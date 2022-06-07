New digital tool to help police when responding to mental health calls 

The provincial government is improving police response to mental health calls.

The 2022 budget allocates an additional $1.6 million to implement the digital tool, HealthIM, that will be used to support police who are responding to a mental health crisis call and will ensure police are responding safely and effectively.

The HealthIM system will equip officers with information to better assess the needs of the person experiencing a mental health emergency, increase safety, and ensure police and emergency resources are used effectively.

“We are treating mental health and addiction as health-care issues while keeping our communities safe. We don’t need to choose between the two. When police are called to intervene, HealthIM will provide them with the tools and information they need to keep everyone safe and improves outcomes for those in crisis. Police must be an integral part of the recovery-oriented system of care we’re building and we’re supporting them to do so,” Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Mike Ellis said in a provincial government media release.

The Edmonton Police Service will be the first service to start using the tool in July, but it will expand across the province in a phased approach.

“Alberta’s government is focused on ensuring that police in Alberta have the support they need to keep communities safe while also being an integral part of a health-care response. The HealthIM system will ensure that police can peacefully de-escalate difficult situations and ensure that individuals receive appropriate care,” Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro said in the media release.

When using the tool, police services will have access to a pre-response safety briefing that will include de-escalation techniques and access to any previously known police information about the person in crisis, a mental health risk screening tool, inter-agency communication, and analytics to help with evidence-based decision-making and outcomes evaluation.

HealthIM will also help officers assess whether a person should be conveyed to a designated facility and provide services or supports the individual is familiar with.

“Data from other jurisdictions shows that HealthIM contributes to significant reductions in involuntary arrests while ensuring people in crisis get appropriate help to support their recovery,” the release said.

The provincial government has invested nearly $2.4 million into the implementation of HealthIM, including $789,000 announced last year to support system building, and $1.6 million in new funding between 2022 and 2024.