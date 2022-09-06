New festival highlighting local talent in mountain town

A new festival in Bragg Creek is showcasing local artists, musicians, and culinary experts.

From Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, the Arts, Eats & Beats Festival at the Bragg Creek town center will offer a family-friendly event highlighting local talent.

The festival will showcase live music throughout Bragg Creek with performances from Neil Speers, Cory Ullan, Wendy Walker & The Tribe, Robb Mann, Dani Moon & The Band, Two Late To The party, and the Camie Leard Band.

Families attending the festival are encouraged to collect stamps on an event passport for a chance to win a grand prize, while walking around Bragg Creek enjoying everything the mountain town offers.

The festival is hosted by Visit Bragg Creek, and the Bragg Creek and Area Chamber of Commerce, and was launched to support a diverse business community in the Bragg Creek area, a Visit Bragg Creek media release said.

“A special thank you to our partner Rocky View County for their generous support of this not-for-profit event,” the release said.

For more information, and to collect an event passport visit the Visit Bragg Creek website, https://visitbraggcreek.com/arts-eats-beats-festival-is-happening-september-16-17th/.