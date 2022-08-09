New parking options available for beach users

The City of Chestermere has permitted additional parking for beach users.

This year, alternative angle parking along the west side of West Chestermere Drive is now available until Lakeside Greens Drive.

“Although no lines will be painted, signage will specify that only angle parking is allowed,” the City of Chestermere website said.

Parking is not permitted on the east side of West Chestermere Drive.

The city is urging beach users to park as far off the road in the grass areas as possible while being cautious and courteous to other vehicles, the website said.

“In the interest of safety, we ask all users to avoid walking on the roadway after parking and use the sidewalk along West Chestermere Drive when walking to Anniversary Beach,” Cameron Wong, Interim City Director said. “Our goal is to make this solution safe for pedestrians and drivers alike.”

The city partnered with the Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) to offer the recreation centre parking lot for additional beach parking.

However, after a trial period, it was determined the recreation centre parking lot is not a viable option over time.

“The traffic volume proved too much for their green spaces where cars were to park and would cause too much damage to their fields, resulting in a loss of revenue for the facility,” the website said.

The city is thankful for the support, and willingness from the CRCA to find a solution for beach users.

The city and CRCA will continue to work together over the fall and winter to find a permanent solution to the parking lot.

The CRCA might allow beach parking for a fee on days that the facility schedule permits.

The city is asking all beach users to find somewhere else to park, such as the John Peake Park lot once all of the angle parking spots are full.