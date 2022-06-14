New partnership to lower surgical wait times for Albertans 

The Enoch Cree Nation will soon offer publicly funded orthopedic surgeries, lowering surgical wait times for Albertans.

Enoch Cree Nation has partnered with Surgical Centres Inc., to offer publicly funded orthopedic surgeries in a new surgical facility and is in negotiations with Alberta Health Services (AHS) to offer 3,000 hip and knee replacements in the Edmonton area each year.

The new surgical facility is expected to be completed in 2023 and is one of the first surgical facilities to be built on First Nation land across the country, a government of Alberta media release said.

Premier Jason Kenney (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

“Today we are taking action to provide world-class care for all Albertans who experience the Maskêkosihk way. This announcement is a key first step in a long journey, and we look forward to walking this path together with our partners to redefine health-care delivery in Alberta and beyond,” Enoch Cree Nation Chief William (Billy) Morin said.

“This unique First Nation partnership means thousands more Albertans can get their hip and knee replacement surgery sooner in a state-of-the-art facility. It’s a great example of Alberta’s innovative approach to reducing wait times and working with communities to increase surgical capacity,” Premier Jason Kenney said.

With the new facility, a 17 per cent increase in orthopedic procedures performed in the Edmonton area from 2019/20 is expected, in addition to a 20 per cent cost savings of each procedure being performed in the facility, instead of in a hospital, the release said.

The facility is also expected to increase the capacity for surgical procedures across the province and decrease the surgical wait list.

“Through the Alberta Surgical Initiative, we are working to bring down surgical wait times so everyone gets their surgery within wait times recommended by medical experts. The partnership between Enoch Cree Nation and AHS provides Albertans access to life-changing surgeries when they are needed and builds new economic opportunities for the Nation. We’re taking extraordinary measures to improve Alberta’s entire surgical system through innovative partnerships like this one and building capacity in chartered surgical facilities and hospitals,” Minister of Health Jason Copping said.

There are approximately 22,900 patients who are waiting for orthopedic surgery, about 4,000 waiting for a hip replacement, and 8,000 waiting for a knee replacement.

“The opportunities provided by Sovereign Health are transformative for the healthcare system. We can learn so much by working together to provide high-quality health care that leverages innovation and education to deliver services in a way that has never been done before,” general surgeon and senior advisor to Enoch Cree Nation Dr. Todd McMullen said.

“Patients are at the heart of our decision-making at AHS, and these news contracts are an excellent opportunity to improve access to surgical care for many Albertans. We’re looking forward to working with Enoch Cree Nation and other partners as we continue to explore opportunities for further expansion. Thank you to our partners and all of the teams at AHS who are working together to make this happen. I value all of you and your dedication to Albertans,” interim president and CEO of AHS Mauro Chies said.

In July 2021, AHS launched a request for proposals, searching for surgical facilities to offer orthopedic surgeries.

Enoch Cree Nation was one of six First Nations across Alberta that received a $50,000 grant from the Alberta government in 2020 to help develop proposals to take part in the Alberta Surgical Initiative, the release said.

The facility will be built on green space on Enoch Cree Nation land, with construction expected to be completed in about 14 months, and surgeries starting in the 2023/24 fiscal year.

“Indigenous communities in Alberta have the capacity to offer much-needed services. Partnerships like this benefit all communities by improving access to services, diversifying economic opportunities, and expanding job growth. This is another meaningful step toward true reconcili-ACTION,” Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson said.