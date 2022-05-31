Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere working to meet needs of seniors

The Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere (OACCS) is working to find ways to fill gaps in programs and services for the 50-plus community in Chestermere.

The coalition’s mission is to create an awareness to provide an informed, inclusive and collaborative voice for all seniors in Chestermere and the surrounding area

“It’s really meant to be the voice and promote all aspects of the needs of seniors and older adults within our community. It’s social, physical, mental wellness, intellectual, communicative, financial, and cultural. All things older adults,” OACCS Co-Chair Joanne Lemna said.

A 2018 census projected that by 2028, one-third of Chestermere’s population will be over 50.

“Our idea was to get the community voice together to support this group of people that really don’t have a lot of representation generally in communities,” Lemna said. “It’s a really broad demographic.”

In 2018, the PCN Community Development Coordinator and the City of Chestermere’s Coordinator of Community and Neighbourhood Services developed the Seniors Advisory Committee to represent seniors, and fill gaps in the community.

The advisory committee is now the coalition, and members are working to engage older adults, expand membership, and set new goals.

“There is some collaboration with the city and other organizations, it’s really a community-driven coalition,” Lemna said.

OACCS is working with organizations in the city, such as the Whitecappers and Lakeshore Manor, Camp Chestermere, Synergy, and Chestermere Food Bank, and is continuing to build partnerships.

“This community is built on volunteerism. We’re really proud to work with these agencies, there are a lot of gaps in our community, we’re trying to identify the gaps, and fill them,” Lemna said.

The coalition is now working on updating the terms of reference, releasing the second edition of the senior resource handbook, and writing to the health minister regarding lab services, EMS services, and diagnostic imaging.

“We’re doing the work that’s important to older adults in our community,” OACCS Co-Chair Leslie Racz said. “We have to be that strong voice, and make sure we’re carrying it through to the right agencies.”

OACCS hosts in-person meetings every third Wednesday of the month, alternating between afternoon and evening meetings at the Lakeshore Manor, and welcomes adult children of older adults, caregivers, educators, and program providers.

“We’re setting our new goals, there is a renewal of the coalition for seniors. We want to bring in all these age groups, user groups, and agencies to get an idea of what the needs and gaps are,” Racz said. “The coalition came out of an inclusive area where everyone felt welcome, and we could be a collective voice for the needs of older adults.”

Members of the coalition have the vision to enhance the quality of life for older adults and give them an opportunity to age in place, all while being a collaborative voice for all seniors in Chestermere and the surrounding area.

“Our services are of value to all residents, hopefully, we can help in retaining our residents, inviting new people to Chestermere, and be responsible for making Chestermere a city where all generations and all cultures are involved,” OACCS Secretary Betty Illingworth said.

Going forward, the coalition will work with residents and local organizations to identify the needs and wants of older adults and work with partners to provide resources.

“We’re open for business, we want to enhance, and we want to bring more people in. It takes a village to make people aware and assist in the provision of the current and future needs of the 50 plus,” Illingworth said.