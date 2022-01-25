Police briefs – idling education initiative

STATS: Dec. 17 – Jan. 21

Break and Enter – 1

Theft of Motor Vehicle – 6

Possession of Stolen Property obtained by Crime Over $5000.00 – 2

Possession of Stolen Property obtained by Crime Under $5000.00 – 0

Theft Under $5000.00 from Motor Vehicle – 3

Other Theft Under $5000 – 15

Other Theft Over $5000 – 2

Mischief – 3

Enrollments in the CAPTURE Program – 85

(https://www.chestermerecapture.ca/)

RCMP to begin seeking out idling vehicles for educational initiative

Marina Dr and Dove Rise residents had their vehicles stolen in the early morning hours of Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.

The vehicles were running and unlocked. In both cases, the vehicles were stolen and later recovered in Calgary.

The vehicle stolen from Marina Dr was located by Calgary Police, with a 36-year-old-male Calgary resident slumped over the wheel.

Chestermere RCMP are getting ready to initiate Operation Cold Start at the end of January that focuses on thefts resulting from idling vehicles.

RCMP members will be proactively seeking out idling vehicles which have been left unattended and make contact with the owner to educate them on the risks associated with leaving their vehicles idling, Sgt. Joe Stubbs said.

Residents are encouraged to find ways to prevent the theft of their vehicles, such as using a remote starter, remaining in the vehicle while it warms up, and never leaving the keys in the vehicle.

If the RCMP member cannot contact the vehicle owner, they will be leaving a pamphlet on the vehicle about these risks.

Chestermerian robbed; struck with handgun

On Jan. 16, in the early morning, a Chestermere resident reported being robbed and then struck with a firearm.

The resident reported that they had met with a male near Lavender Link and West Creek Drive to sell clothing.

The male used a small revolver-type handgun to strike the resident in the head and then stole the clothing and cell phone.

The Chestermere RCMP attended to the resident and commenced their investigation.

Through their investigation, an 18-year-old Calgary resident was identified and arrested on Jan. 21, and is now being held for a bail hearing to appear in court for the allegations.

RCMP recover stolen tools found in abandoned van

On Jan. 18 and Jan. 20, Chestermere RCMP received complaints of tools and materials being stolen from residential construction sites.

The contractors had left unsecured tools and materials and suspects took advantage of the easy targets, Sgt. Joe Stubbs said.

However, the items that were stolen on Jan. 18 were recovered a short distance away in the rear of a stolen U-Haul cube van that had broken down and was abandoned on Paradise Rd at the intersection of Marina Dr.

Anyone with information on who left the van is asked to call the detachment at 403-204-8777 and reference these files.

If a witness wishes to remain anonymous, they can call CrimeStoppers or report it online at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

Chestermere RCMP welcome staff sergeant

“The detachment is very happy to acknowledge the arrival of our new Detachment Commander, Staff Sergeant Kathy Klassen,” said Sgt. Joe Stubbs. “With the anticipated growth of the community and the need to put focus on youth engagement, S/Sgt Klassen has arrived at an exciting time. In the few weeks I have worked with Kathy, I can see she has great energy and I believe she will be an asset to the policing efforts in the community that will help keep Chestermere the safest community in the Calgary Urban Area”.