Police Briefs: July 15 – July 28

Break and Enter – 0

Theft of Motor Vehicle – 3

Possession of Stolen Property obtained by Crime Over $5000.00 – 0

Possession of Stolen Property obtained by Crime Under $5000.00 – 0

Theft Under $5000.00 from Motor Vehicle – 3

Other Theft Under $5000 – 6

Other Theft Over $5000 – 2

Mischief – 12

Mental Health Act – 4

Enrollment in the CAPTURE Program – 90

(https://www.chestermerecapture.ca/)

Chestermere RCMP investigating series of vehicle thefts

The Chestermere RCMP received a complaint of a stolen vehicle on July 16.

The complainant indicated that the vehicle was no longer in the area where they had parked it the night before. They were in possession of the keys to the vehicle.

There were no suspects or witnesses, and no surveillance.

On July 19, RCMP responded to a residence where a motor vehicle was stolen.

The complainant observed an unknown male inside their vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

They approached the vehicle and banged on the window. However, the suspect started the vehicle and drove away.

On July 22, the RCMP received a report of another stolen vehicle.

The complainant went to leave for work in the morning and their vehicle was stolen.

The RCMP is continuing to investigate the series of motor vehicle thefts.

“RCMP want to remind the public to ensure their vehicles are kept locked when not in use. This will add a layer of protection, inhibiting the suspect from being able to enter quickly,” Chestermere RCMP S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen said. “In the event, you observe someone in the process of stealing a vehicle use caution and call the police. Note the descriptors of the vehicle, descriptors of the suspect, and direction of last know travel.”

Klassen encourages the public to call the Chestermere RCMP complaint line at 403-204-8900, or by contacting the detachment through email at KChestermereService@rcmp-grc.gc.ca if they have any information on the vehicle thefts.

To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online, at https://calgarycrimestoppers.org.

RCMP responding to mental health calls

The Chestermere RCMP responded to four mental health overs over two weeks.

Some of the calls included apprehension under the Mental Health Act and transportation to a healthcare facility for assessment.

“Chestermere RCMP acknowledges the impact the past few years have had on each of us. We are here to help, and if you need assistance in identifying resources the RCMP can help you identify what is available in your area,” Klassen said.

RCMP want youth in the community to know there are immediate resources available to them when in time of crisis, such as the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868, the Distress Center at 1-403-266-4357, and the Mental Health Helpline at 1-877-303-2642.

CAPTURE Program helping RCMP achieve crime prevention goals

Chestermere residents are encouraged to register their home surveillance cameras in the CAPTURE Program.

Registering the security cameras can help RCMP when investigating crimes and help in overall crime prevention in the community by deterring potential crimes.

To register for the program visit, https://www.chestermerecapture.ca/.

Security Screw Program adding another level of crime protection for residents

Residents are encouraged to participate in the RCMP’s Security Screw Program.

The program is another crime prevention measure to help residents decrease their chances of having their license plate stolen.

The security screws are available at the Chestermere RCMP, Chestermere Fire Services, Tire Craft, Chestermere Lake Registry, and Jiffy Lube.

Once installed, property criminals will have difficulty removing a license plate without detection or causing damage and will likely move on.

Residents can visit the Chestermere RCMP detachment or participating location to have the screws removed when they are ready to remove the license plate from their vehicle.