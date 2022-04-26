Local News RCMP News

Police service dog helps Strathmore RCMP arrest Calgary man

police lights file photo

The suspect was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody for a later court date.

Strathmore RCMP arrested a property offender with the assistance of a police service dog.

On April 17, at approximately 10 p.m., while patrolling in Carseland, a pickup truck was spotted driving suspiciously and seeming to avoid the patrol unit, a Strathmore RCMP media release said.

A traffic stop was attempted, however the vehicle fled onto the highway but was unable to reach speeds more than 60 km/h.

The vehicle entered a rural property and the suspect fled on foot. A police service dog tracked the suspect to an area approximately 300 meters from the abandoned vehicle.

The suspect was found hiding under vegetation and arrested with the use of the police service dog. 

Strathmore RCMP members brought the suspect to the hospital for minor treatment before lodging him into cells.

The investigation revealed the pickup truck was stolen from Calgary and the suspect was in violation of several release conditions from other criminal matters.

The suspect, a 53-year-old Calgary man was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody for a later court date. 

He was charged with possession of Property Under $5,000, flight from a Peace Officer, Failing to Comply with a Probation Order X2, Failing to Comply with a Condition of a Release Order X5, and Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Unauthorized.

“Strathmore RCMP remains committed to the prevention, detection, and deterrence of crime in our communities and rural areas. The increased presence in our rural areas forms part of our overall crime reduction strategy which in this case was effective in apprehending a property offender and the prevention of further crimes,” said Strathmore RCMP Detachment Commander, Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz.

