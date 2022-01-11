Pond hockey tournament raises outstanding amount for local not-for-profits

The popular tournament was cancelled last year due to public health orders

About 70 youth played in the two-day tournament in support of local not-for-profit organizations. Hockey and ringette teams played on 14 rinks. Photo by: Photos Suzan McEvoy

Over $10,000 was raised for local not-for-profit organizations in the third annual Tim Horton’s Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship on Chestermere Lake.

About 70 youth on 50 teams braved the cold weather in support of Chestermere not-for-profit organizations, Camp Chestermere and Synergy.

“Both local and well-deserving charities in the City of Chestermere,” a pond hockey media release said.

From Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, hockey and ringette teams played on 14 rinks, with about 3,000 people coming out to watch each day.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, games were spread out in times, additional space was made between rinks, and the tournament was limited to youth players only.

An event of this magnitude wouldn’t be possible every year without the dedication of staff and volunteers.

“We have to give a huge shout-out to all the staff and volunteers who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to keep things running smoothly,” the event Facebook page said.

Adding, “After having to cancel last year, it sure feels good to be back.”