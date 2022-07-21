Province expands COVID-19 booster availability

Albertans over 18 can now receive their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The availability expansion will provide Albertans with more choices about increasing their protection against COVID based on their personal risk factors, a government of Alberta media release said.

Starting on July 20, Albertans over 18 can book appointments for a second booster dose of vaccine, five months or more after receiving their first booster dose.

“This dose is of most benefit to those at high risk of severe outcomes,” the release said.

“As we continue to live with COVID, vaccines remain critical to lowering your risk of severe outcomes and protecting our health-care system. Albertans are encouraged to continue to get their first booster and to consider their unique circumstances when making choices about the second booster,” Minister of Health Jason Copping said.

Throughout the summer, and into the fall and winter the transmission of COVID-19 is expected to increase, along with respiratory diseases such as influenza

Data collected by health officials suggests the most common strain currently in Alberta, the Omicron BA.5 variant, is more transmissible but does not indicate an increased risk of severe outcomes.

“Expanding the availability of second COVID-19 booster doses will give at-risk Albertans more choices about increasing their protection during this period of increased community transmission,” the release said.

“We know that new variants of the COVID-19 virus will continue to emerge, and the best form of defence continues to be prevention. I urge all Albertans who have not already done so to access their first booster dose to help lower their risk of infection and severe outcomes and to carefully consider their own risk factors when making choices about when to get a second booster of COVID-19 vaccine,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Albertans can book appointments for a second booster dose five months after receiving their last dose online by using the Alberta vaccine booking system or by calling 811.

Select pharmacies are accepting walk-in appointments.

It is also recommended to wait at least three months after a COVID-19 infection before getting a booster dose, the release said.

Albertans who received one dose of Janssen at least two months ago are also now eligible for a booster dose.

Due to limited supply, appointments can only be booked by calling 811.