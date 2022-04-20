Province investing in Alberta’s workforce

The provincial government is investing in job training to better support Albertans.

Alberta at Work is aiming to strengthen the province’s labour market, provide individuals with skills needed, and get more Albertans working in jobs to improve their lives, a provincial media release said.

“By investing in Albertans at every stage in their career journey, we are not only helping people reach their full potential, we are building an engaged, productive and diverse workforce that meets employers’ needs and creates the economy of tomorrow,” Premier Jason Kenney said.

An additional $23 million will be invested over three years in the Canada-Alberta Job Grant, to help employers hire Alberta workers, and help businesses develop skills to grow and diversify.

Also, an additional $41 million over three years will be invested in the Training for Work programs, which is used to support unemployed Albertans, and individuals receiving income support and under-represented groups.

“Through these critical investments, Albertans will develop job-ready skills and find new opportunities to get their dream job. Employers will find the workers they need. Alberta at Work shows our commitment to grow and diversify Alberta’s workforce, to ensure more people share in Alberta’s successful economic recovery,” Minister of Labour and Immigration Kaycee Madu said.

An Advanced Education investment of $235 over the next three years will support enrolment growth, new micro-credentials and work-integrated learning opportunities, apprenticeship education and additional support for students, the release said.

“This initiative is about ensuring all Albertans can be part of, and benefit from, our province’s economic recovery. By making targeted investments that increase seats in high-demand programs and working with industry to understand tomorrow’s labour demands, we are connecting students to fulfilling career paths that are key to Alberta’s economic growth,” Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides said.

The province will also invest $20 million in 2022-23 through Community and Social Services to develop programs that support Albertans who have been unemployed for long periods of time to build their skills.

“Alberta’s government has always been the social safety net for Albertans and those benefits will always be there for the most vulnerable. But as part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan, we also want to empower Albertans and help them reach their full potential during this economic boom. Last year, more than 32,000 were able to get back on their feet and leave income support programs. We will continue to invest in jobs and build on this success,” Minister of Community and Social Services Jason Luan said.

“Investing in our people to help them acquire the skills to excel at work at all stages of their careers is one of the best tools we have to support a future-focused economy. These funding announcements from the Government of Alberta create a stronger foundation for long-term growth and prosperity,” president and CEO, of Calgary Economic Development Brad Parry said.