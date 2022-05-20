PROVINCE ORDERS FORMAL INSPECTION OF CHESTERMERE’S MUNICIPAL GOVERNANCE

After completing a preliminary review of the City of Chestermere’s governance Municipal Affairs has ordered a formal inspection.

Municipal Affairs was made aware of concerns and irregularities within municipal governance and administration.

In March, a letter was sent to the city informing them that department officials would review the municipality to have a better understanding of issues and determine if further intervention was necessary and if further action was required.

“Alberta Municipal Affairs has completed its preliminary review of the City of Chestermere and ordered an inspection. An independent contractor has been appointed to carry out the inspection to determine whether any legislative contraventions or improper conduct has occurred,” Ministry of Municipal Affairs Press Secretary Scott Johnston said in an email to Anchor Media.

From the ministerial order, the investigation will address issues identified in the review, such as members of council acting alone and outside of a council resolution, members of council performing administrative functions and duties, code of conduct infractions, improper council meeting procedures and conduct, and the sale of municipal property not in accordance with the Municipal Government Act (MGA).

“The inspection process is designed to ensure objectivity and procedural fairness, while also ensuring that all allegations are given appropriate consideration,” Johnston said.

The process typically takes between six to 18 months to complete.

Recommendations have not currently been made, however, if the Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver issues directives from the inspection, it will be communicated directly to city council.

“We are ensuring due diligence with this municipal inspection,” Johnston said. “Outcomes of the inspection will be shared with the City of Chestermere and its residents when the inspection is complete.”

The City of Chestermere welcomes the municipal affair inspection.

Municipal affairs agreed to begin the inspection in the last week of May, a City of Chestermere statement said.

“Chestermere City Council is dedicated to complete transparency, and we welcome this inspection,” Mayor Jeff Colvin said in the statement. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to address these claims, clear the air, and emerge with a solid understanding of best practices moving forward.”

In the statement, Colvin reassured residents that accusations of council’s alleged wrong-doing circulating on social media is not included in the scope of the inspection.

“These claims are unfounded and are unequivocally refuted by Mayor Colvin,” the statement said.

Council is hopeful that the inspection will be completed quickly, will help in anyway necessary, and will share the inspections findings with residents.

“We have a deep-rooted commitment to this community and the residents we serve. It’s in their best interests that this inspection be conducted with a complete view from every angle,” Colvin said.

In January city employees tried to join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in an attempt to protect their rights.

Communications Representative of CUPE Lou Arab confirmed to Anchor Media that the unionization application was submitted on Jan 26, 2022.

Representatives from the city say they have refuting information about the first application being submitted before the municipal election. Appropriate documents could not be submitted, due to confidentially concerns.

Cheryl Oates, a Communications Representative of CUPE confirmed to Anchor Media that CUPE began a membership drive among the employees of the City of Chestermere in February 2022, and the petition was completed with enough signatures to apply to the Alberta Labour Relations Board for certification.

“The voting ballots have been submitted to the board and are sealed and awaiting the result of objections from the Employer and the Union,” Oates said. “Hearings are currently scheduled for May 25 to 27.”

This is a continuing story. Look for follow-up stories.