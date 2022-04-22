Provincial government to invest in not-for-profits and community projects

The provincial government is supporting not-for-profits with operations and investing in community projects across Alberta.

The Community Initiatives Program is investing $4.4 million to organizations through two of its funding streams that support social issues and create opportunities for Albertans to engage with their communities, a provincial media release said.

“We are investing in communities to enrich the lives of all Albertans and to build a stronger Alberta. The Community Initiatives Program empowers non-profits to deliver critical supports that reduce social isolation, foster community connectivity and support local economic growth,” Minister of Culture Ron Orr said.

During the last project-based stream intake, $2.3 million was provided to support 69 projects, including new or enhanced programs and community events.

The funding can go towards project needs including new programming, event hosting costs, the purchase of a commercial-use vehicle, website development, technology enhancements, and marketing.

More than $2 million was invested in supporting 34 not-for-profits working to deliver services to vulnerable and disadvantaged Albertans during the last operating stream intake and can be used for core operations and organizational development activities.

To qualify for the project-based grants, projects need to address an immediate community need and demonstrate community involvement and impact on diverse groups.

Projects will be prioritized for funding based on project viability and organizational sustainability, project readiness, and economic benefits to the community.

To qualify for operating grants, organizations must have a primary mission of providing direct services and programs that address social issues for vulnerable, disadvantaged and at-risk populations, creating equitable access to human, social and economic resources and services for all Albertans, and supporting community collaborations in addressing broader human or social issues.

During the 2021-22 fiscal year, 190 projects were funded through the project-based stream, and 113 grants were awarded to organizations in the operating stream.