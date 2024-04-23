Naheed Nenshi Leads as Alberta NDP Leadership Deadline Nears

With the Alberta New Democrats’ leadership race heating up, Naheed Nenshi, the former Mayor of Calgary, is currently viewed as the frontrunner. As the deadline for party membership purchases approaches this Monday at midnight, Nenshi’s campaign continues to attract significant attention, positioning him as the likely successor to Rachel Notley.

Nenshi, who has never held a position within the NDP, has been a notable figure at party events, drawing large crowds and consolidating support, even from former rivals like Rakhi Pancholi who recently exited the race to join his team. His campaign has emphasized a “purple politics” approach, blending conservative and liberal elements, which he believes resonates with the pragmatic preferences of Albertan voters.

His critiques of the current UCP government under Premier Danielle Smith have been pointed, particularly concerning social policies and federal relations. Nenshi has expressed concerns about the UCP’s governance and the potential challenges ahead, stating, “We don’t really know what additional hell the UCP is going to wreak on us over the next three years.”

In contrast, Premier Smith has dismissed the NDP candidates, suggesting that whoever leads will be overly influenced by the federal NDP-Liberal coalition, thereby lacking autonomy.

Despite Nenshi’s strong position, the race remains competitive with notable figures such as Sarah Hoffman, former health minister, and Kathleen Ganley, former justice minister, still in contention. Hoffman emphasized the upcoming “persuasion phase” post-deadline, where actual voter support will crystallize. Ganley, acknowledging Nenshi’s lead, remarked on the dynamic nature of the race and her rising membership sales.

The remaining candidates, Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse and Gil McGowan, though less prominent, are confident their ideas can impact the party’s direction.

As the party prepares to update its membership list by May 12, this leadership contest promises to be the largest in the party’s 62-year history, according to NDP executive director Garett Spelliscy.

Political analysts like Duane Bratt from Mount Royal University speculate that the election could be a “coronation” for Nenshi unless significant doubts emerge among his supporters. Meanwhile, University of Calgary’s Lisa Young believes that those committed enough to purchase a membership are unlikely to shift their support from Nenshi.

The upcoming weeks will be crucial as the NDP seeks to unify and strengthen its leadership ahead of the 2027 provincial elections.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.