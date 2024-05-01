Elevated Fire Risk in Southern Alberta Prompts Warnings

Natural Resources Canada Urges Precautions as Extreme Conditions Spread Westward

Authorities have issued a fire advisory for East/West Rockyview County due to a moderate fire risk in the area. The advisory will remain in effect as long as the current dry conditions persist.

Under the advisory, all burning and fireworks permits are immediately suspended. General burning is prohibited across the county, with several exceptions to ensure public safety while allowing for controlled use of fire in safe environments. These exceptions include:

  • Indoor household fireplaces
    Incinerators for farm and acreage use
    Burning barrels
    Camp stoves, if properly attended
    Barbecues utilizing charcoal briquettes, propane, or natural gas
    Wood pellet grills
    Propane or natural gas fire pits
    Recreational campfires in approved burn pits
    Chimeneas
    Fires within approved facilities and appliances in designated camping and recreational areas
    Oil well flaring, which must be registered with central fire dispatch at 403-264-1022

Residents and visitors are urged to comply with the advisory to prevent any potential wildfires. For more information on the specific regulations and updates on the fire advisory status, individuals can visit albertafirebans.ca.

