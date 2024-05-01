Elevated Fire Risk in Southern Alberta Prompts Warnings

Authorities have issued a fire advisory for East/West Rockyview County due to a moderate fire risk in the area. The advisory will remain in effect as long as the current dry conditions persist.

Under the advisory, all burning and fireworks permits are immediately suspended. General burning is prohibited across the county, with several exceptions to ensure public safety while allowing for controlled use of fire in safe environments. These exceptions include:

Indoor household fireplaces

Incinerators for farm and acreage use

Burning barrels

Camp stoves, if properly attended

Barbecues utilizing charcoal briquettes, propane, or natural gas

Wood pellet grills

Propane or natural gas fire pits

Recreational campfires in approved burn pits

Chimeneas

Fires within approved facilities and appliances in designated camping and recreational areas

Oil well flaring, which must be registered with central fire dispatch at 403-264-1022

Residents and visitors are urged to comply with the advisory to prevent any potential wildfires. For more information on the specific regulations and updates on the fire advisory status, individuals can visit albertafirebans.ca.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.