Concerns Mount Over Alberta’s Push for Coal Mining in the Rockies

Environmental organizations are raising alarms over the Alberta government’s recent actions related to open-pit coal mining in the Rocky Mountains. Despite facing significant public opposition and legal challenges, the UCP government’s secretive handling of this issue has come under scrutiny.

The Alberta Wilderness Association (AWA) and the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) have voiced concerns following revelations obtained through a Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (FOIP) request by The Canadian Press. Documents show that the government had discussions about coal mine development in the Rockies for at least seven months before informing the public.

Devon Earl, a conservation specialist with AWA, stressed the importance of transparency. “These decisions impact everyone, especially due to their effects on water, wildlife, and wild spaces. People deserve access to this information,” Earl stated.

The controversy began when southern Alberta ranchers spent four years battling Alberta Energy to uncover why the province reversed a longstanding policy that protected the Rockies from mining. Their persistence paid off earlier this month when a judge dismissed the government’s attempt to withhold further information, paving the way for the release of thousands more documents.

Tara Russell, program director with CPAWS Northern Alberta, criticized the government’s decision-making process. “The removal of the coal policy in May 2020 clearly showed that public and environmental concerns were ignored. Albertans have made it clear they oppose the environmental destruction that comes with coal mining,” Russell said.

The environmental impact of coal mining, such as selenium pollution, poses severe risks, particularly to water quality and endangered species like the Bull trout and Westslope cutthroat trout, indicators of aquatic ecosystem health.

In the political arena, Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley highlighted a recent court ruling against the UCP’s efforts to block information, emphasizing the need for transparency. “Albertans have practically been denied access to the information they are entitled to by law,” Notley cited from the judgment during a recent question period.

Premier Danielle Smith responded to the controversy by affirming her government’s intention to comply with the court’s decision. Meanwhile, Energy Minister Brian Jean noted that the decision to appeal is under review but acknowledged the public interest in the matter. “We will provide any documents required by the courts,” Jean stated in an email response.

As the debate over coal mining in Alberta’s Rockies continues, environmental groups and concerned citizens are closely watching the government’s next moves, hoping for increased openness and consideration of ecological impacts in future land use decisions.

