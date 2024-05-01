The Battle Against Proposed Motorsport Park Near Rosebud

A group of Alberta farmers are vowing to continue their fight against the proposed Badlands Motorsport Resort near Rosebud, a community located about 90 km northeast of Chestermere, and a favored destination for many residents who enjoy the Rosebud Theatre. Despite a recent decision by the Alberta Environmental Appeals Board to dismiss their challenge, local landowners remain steadfast in their opposition.

The contentious development plan includes a large-scale motorsport park and residential complex near the Rosebud River, just 100 km east of Calgary. This project, estimated to cost $500 million, has sparked significant environmental concerns, particularly regarding its potential impact on local wildlife and wetlands.

Rick Skibsted, an adjacent landowner and farmer who received the 2018 J. Laslo Legacy Award for conservation, expressed his dismay at the provincial approval of the racetrack, which he believes threatens critical habitat for species at risk. “Collision with vehicles is one of the reasons the bank swallow population is declining,” Skibsted pointed out, emphasizing the direct threat posed by the high-speed racetrack.

Wendy Clark, another local farmer leading the opposition, is concerned about the long-term environmental impacts of the development. “Because of the drought, there’s even more pressure on the valley. Every inch of the habitat down there is necessary for the survival of wildlife,” Clark stated. She described the situation as critical, with the development potentially destroying vital prairie habitat.

The project has faced environmental scrutiny, as it requires the filling in of two wetlands and the alteration of three others. Although a wetland monitoring program proposal has been mandated, opponents like the Alberta Wilderness Association (AWA) argue that the development prioritizes economic gain over ecological health. Ruiping Luo, a conservation specialist with the AWA, highlighted the importance of preserving these areas. “We can’t afford to lose anymore of the prairie habitat, especially not in areas confirmed to be critical habitat for at-risk species,” Luo said.

James Zelazo, CFO of Badlands Motorsport Resort, defended the project, stating that the primary racetrack is well above the Rosebud River and that wildlife should not be impacted. He assured that all regulations would be followed and any significant risks would lead to a halt in construction. Zelazo also revealed that the project’s progression is dependent on financing, with the province expected to cover a substantial portion of the costs for necessary infrastructure improvements.

Despite the setbacks, Clark remains optimistic about the future of their campaign. “We are not at the end by any means. We have many options ahead of us,” she affirmed.

The community around Rosebud, known for its serene river landscapes and rich biodiversity, is rallying to protect its environment from a development they fear will irreversibly alter their way of life. As the debate continues, residents and environmental advocates are preparing for a prolonged battle to ensure their voices are heard and their natural heritage preserved.

