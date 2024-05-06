Province to Test Alert Ready System: Ensuring Emergency Preparedness in Chestermere

Residents of Chestermere can anticipate a significant test of emergency preparedness as the province announces its plans to test the Alert Ready system.

Scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, at 11:55 a.m., the test aims to ensure that every wireless device in the area receives an alert and accompanying text message. Additionally, the alert will be broadcasted on local radio and television channels, reaching citizens through multiple mediums.

Alert Ready stands as Canada’s premier emergency alerting system, designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving information to Canadians during times of crisis. Developed in collaboration with federal, provincial, and territorial emergency management officials, as well as other key partners such as Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry, and wireless service providers, Alert Ready serves as a vital tool in ensuring public safety and awareness.

As emergencies can strike unexpectedly, the effectiveness of Alert Ready in promptly delivering alerts to citizens across various platforms is crucial in enabling individuals to take necessary actions to safeguard themselves and their loved ones.

Chestermere residents are encouraged to stay informed and aware of the upcoming test, recognizing its importance in enhancing community resilience and emergency response readiness.

