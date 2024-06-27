Naheed Nenshi Elected Alberta NDP Leader with Overwhelming Support

In a significant political shift, former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has been chosen to lead the Alberta New Democratic Party (NDP), garnering an impressive 86 percent of the vote in a first-ballot victory announced in downtown Calgary on Saturday afternoon. Nenshi’s election marks a pivotal moment for the party as it seeks to rejuvenate its platform and strategy under new leadership.

Nenshi received 62,746 votes, decisively defeating three incumbent NDP Members of the Legislative Assembly—Kathleen Ganley, Sarah Hoffman, and Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse—in the leadership race to succeed Rachel Notley. “I am truly humbled and honoured to have been selected to lead the Alberta NDP into its next era,” Nenshi stated, reflecting on the overwhelming support from the party members. “The excitement and optimism I’ve felt throughout this leadership race proves that Albertans want a government they can trust and believe in,” he added.

The leadership election, which drew a historic turnout with 72,930 of the party’s members casting their votes, highlighted the growing influence and membership of the Alberta NDP. The party’s numbers swelled from just over 16,000 in December to nearly 86,000 by the end of April, making it the largest provincial political party in Canada—a fact that Nenshi proudly acknowledged to applause from his supporters.

Rachel Notley, who stepped down as party leader in January following the NDP’s electoral defeat to Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party, was present to congratulate Nenshi. The NDP currently holds 38 seats, representing the largest Opposition in the history of Alberta.

In his victory speech, Nenshi did not hesitate to critique the current provincial government led by Premier Danielle Smith. “I think (Smith) misspoke. I think when she said she’s ‘the most freedom-loving politician in Canada,’ she meant she’s the most power-loving politician,” he remarked, indicating a forthcoming assertive opposition stance.

Premier Smith acknowledged Nenshi’s win on social media, expressing her anticipation of future political discourse. “Congratulations @nenshi on your victory. Serving as opposition leader is a great honour and I look forward to the dialogue we will have on how best to serve Albertans,” she posted.

Despite his decisive win, Nenshi, who currently does not hold a seat in the Legislature, left open the question of where he might run in the future, adding an element of suspense to his upcoming political strategy. His leadership and the direction he steers the Alberta NDP will be crucial as the party aims to challenge the current government in the next provincial elections.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.