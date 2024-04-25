Elevated Fire Risk in Southern Alberta Prompts Warnings

Natural Resources Canada has released its latest fire danger forecast, indicating an alarming increase in fire risk for southern Alberta, even before the arrival of May. The southeast corner of the province, extending westward, is now categorized as facing extreme fire danger.

The entirety of southern Alberta is currently grappling with very high to extreme fire risks. Along the foothills, the risk level is marked as high. These elevated risk levels are attributed to unusually warm temperatures and scant precipitation for this time of year.

Authorities are urging residents, particularly those in forested areas, to take immediate preventive measures to mitigate wildfire risks. Recommended actions include the removal of trees close to homes, breaking up potential fuel sources, and clearing flammable materials from roofs and gutters.

With the dry conditions persisting and no significant rainfall in sight, the province is warning that the wildfire risk will remain higher than normal. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and prepared as Alberta navigates through these heightened fire danger conditions.

