Provincial grant to support community crime prevention initiatives

Crime prevention organizations can now apply for funding support for projects and initiatives.

The Alberta Crime Prevention grant is allocating $5.2 million over two years to support crime prevention measures, community safety, and well-being programs, a government of Alberta media release said.

Programs can include initiatives that reduce domestic violence, youth outreach programs, and crime prevention training for organizations in rural Alberta.

“The safety of Albertans is our top priority. Alberta’s government is working to support public safety and will continue taking action to ensure the safety and well-being of our families and friends. The available grants will help ensure we keep Alberta’s communities safe and crime-free for generations to come,” Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, Tyler Shandro said.

“We are thankful to the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General for their commitment to supporting crime prevention initiatives in the province. Supports like this grant assist our organization and allow us to continue our work to ensure the safety of Albertans and their communities through education and crime prevention awareness,” president of the Alberta Community Crime Prevention Association, Jean Bota said.

The grant will provide project funding between $25,000 and $150,000 a year for up to two years.

Eligible projects and initiatives must support the delivery of crime prevention and community safety and well-being programs, services and supports, youth gang prevention and exit programs, initiatives to address emerging issues, trends in crime prevention, and the implementation of a public community safety plan, the release said.

The grant will also support activities that enhance the skills, knowledge and capacity of an organization and community to help deliver crime prevention and community safety and well-being programs, including the delivery of information, training and resources and tools, public education and awareness activities.

“Successful crime prevention requires a strong partnership between government, police and community. Often community organizations are funded solely through private donations and fundraising activities. We appreciate the support of the Government of Alberta, and in particular the minister of justice and solicitor general, through the Alberta Crime Prevention grant and other initiatives. These grants enable community organizations, such as Crime Stoppers, to develop and implement effective crime prevention and safety programs that benefit all Albertans,” director, of Calgary Crime Stoppers Mark Gerlitz said.

Organizations can learn more about the grant, eligibility requirements, and apply online at Alberta Crime Prevention grant.