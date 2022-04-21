Public warned of high-risk offender

The Chestermere RCMP is warning the public of a high-risk offender who has completed his sentence.

Trong Minh Nguyen, 38, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and counseling and indictable offence which was not committed.

An RCMP media release described Nguyen as a Vietnamese male, 5’5,” 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nguyen was convicted of previous offences including firearms offences, assault of a peace officer and failing to comply with his release conditions.

After deliberation and consideration of privacy concerns, the RCMP are issuing the information and warning, as they believe it’s in the public, and members of the community’s best interest to know of Nguyen’s release.

“The RCMP believes that there is a risk of significant harm to the health and safety of the public,” the RCMP media release said. “Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action.”

If anyone believes that a crime has been committed or is about to occur is encouraged to call the police. If the matter is felt to be of an urgent nature, call 911 to report the location and circumstances.