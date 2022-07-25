RCMP highlighting crime hot spots in province

The RCMP is giving Albertans tips on how to protect themselves and their properties by spotlighting common crimes throughout the province.

This summer, the Alberta RCMP are hoping to help Albertans keep themselves and their properties safe through the HotSpotSummerAB campaign.

Through the campaign, Albertans can see what crime types are commonly taking place in their area and get tips on how to deter crimes.

Albertans can view an interactive crime map, crime reports, and crime types through the Alberta RCMP App.

This year, the Alberta RCMP have seen an increase in auto thefts.

“We’re tailoring our approach to include targeted patrols in these areas,” an Alberta RCMP media release said. “With your help, we can stop criminals.”

Albertans are reminded to ensure their vehicles are locked, and the keys are not in the vehicle’s ignition.

Motor vehicle theft has been another common occurrence, and RCMP are asking Albertans to work together to deter would-be criminals by removing all valuables from inside the vehicle, such as wallets, change, sunglasses, and keys.

The RCMP has also seen an increase in theft under $5,000, where thieves passing by will take items such as tools or toys laying around in yards.

“Reporting crimes is important, as these reports tell us where crime hotspots are and influence future patrols and policing initiatives,” the release said. “Albertans are encouraged to report all crime through the Online Crime Reporting platform or to their local detachment.”

The RCMP are encouraging Albertans to follow their social media channels and download the Alberta RCMP App to learn more about crime hot spots in the province, and how to protect themselves and their properties this summer.