Time to call it out

A suggested thought on the separatist movement. Contact your MLA and state we want a provincial election vote, not a referendum on a referendum. Ask your MLA that if you’re truly not a separatist party then show it by telling the separatists to run like any other party should in our democracy. Separatist need to stop hiding under the UCP brand and create their own Party, Elect a Leader, and state their Mandate. This Oct.19 referendum will drag out the uncertainty as it is doing now, at a time that Canada needs to show national stability. Large investors always plan years ahead and instability will either put commitment on hold or go elsewhere like is being seen by renewable investors. A statement from Deborah Yedlin, President and CEO of Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Alberta Prime time program on separatist movement; “This is not something that results in an increase for Albertans and anybody that tells them that’s the case is lying.” So ask yourself which side would have more factual business knowledge to an investment outcome? Albertans need a leader to “Lead and not Leave”. She states she’s a majority federalist while supporting the minority separatist, is that leadership in a democracy? Is it truly about Alberta-strong in Canada or keeping her job? She on one hand states she doesn’t want Judges to tell her government what they can do under the current laws, but on the other hand she has stated that Judges need to step-in on the decision on respecting the aboriginal rights to consult ruling. The judgment stated it was the government’s job to do the consulting and not the petitioners. That in itself highlights her inability to lead but to deflect responsibility which has been noted as typical in her leadership in representing the majority. My invitation to speak at the Fight Now rally on what people can do in talking with their MLA was well received and a wakeup call to action. I also stated, for those that don’t send a simple phone call, email, message to their MLA about what they want, then they are part of the problem and are giving their MLA and government a free pass on accountability. Let’s stop the spending of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on an ongoing question that has the potential hit on investment and jobs for years. Let’s have ONE election vote on who should lead “our Alberta” and get on with it, now. Question- What would the new Alberta boundaries look like with factoring in Treaty rights and Canadian Parks and other assets, think about that. I have a saying that guides me “You are what You do.” It is truly the under 70 generation that will have to live with the result, your/our choice is now, send the message.

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