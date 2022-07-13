RCMP lake patrols to remain in effect for the summer

The Chestermere RCMP and Chestermere Community Peace Officers (CPO) have begun weekly lake patrols.

The lake patrols began in May, and are scheduled throughout the week, during holidays, and special events over the summer.

“Our main focus is safety and education for all lake users. Ensuring lake users are following proper boating regulations and have the equipment they require,” Chestermere RCMP S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen said.

RCMP oversee the lake patrols, while CPOs often assist RCMP members as a crew member. Klassen explained that every time an RCMP member is patrolling the lake, they require an RCMP boat operator and a crew member.

“The patrols have been going well with no identified incidents. We love interacting with people out on the lake and sharing the great summer weather,” Klassen said.

Klassen’s goal for the lake patrols is to ensure the RCMP have positive interactions with lake users, build relationships, and increase public knowledge of safe boating and swimming practices.

To ensure lake users have a safe and fun summer, the RCMP is recommending safety practices on the water, including never operating a boat while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and checking the weather forecast before going on or into the water.

“Changing weather conditions can be extremely dangerous while on the water. Continue to monitor weather conditions for the duration of your water activity,” the RCMP website said.

RCMP recommend lake users share their plans with someone so that in case of an emergency they can be located quickly.

Boaters, tubers, and swimmers are asked to wear life jackets, or personal flotation devices (PFD) when on the water, and tubers are also encouraged to wear a helmet.

“Wearing a life jacket or PFD is the best defence for surviving cold-water shock and hypothermia,” the website said.

Not only are lake users asked to wear a PFD, but they are encouraged to dress appropriately for cool weather, or extreme sun exposure.

The RCMP website also encourages all boat users to ensure their boat is equipped with mandatory boat safety equipment, including life jackets, signalling devices, bailing containers, extra food, water, clothes, and a cell phone.

“Know your limits. Be self-aware and don’t push your physical limits when playing or engaging in water,” the website said.

The Chestermere RCMP would like the residents of Chestermere and visitors to enjoy the remainder of the summer at the lake,” Klassen said. “We look forward to helping ensure it is a safe summer.”