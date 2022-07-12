RCMP seek witnesses of fatal collision in Rocky View County

The Airdrie RCMP are seeking assistance from anyone who witnessed a fatal collision on Sunday.

On July 10, before 5 p.m., Airdrie RCMP and Airdrie Fire Services responded to a collision involving a pickup truck and a hatchback on Highway 567 near Range Road 284 in Rocky View County, an RCMP media release said.

RCMP believe the driver of the hatchback was heading eastbound and attempted to overtake a pickup truck hauling a travel trailer when the hatchback struck the back of the trailer.

The hatchback collided with a power pole in the north ditch. The power pole caught on fire and spread to the hatchback.

A youth passenger who was in the back seat of the hatchback succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Both east and westbound lanes were closed, and motorists were asked to avoid the area to give emergency crews space to safely work.

The RCMP is continuing to investigate and is now seeking any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at 403-945-7200.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

The Airdrie RCMP send their condolences to everyone who was affected.