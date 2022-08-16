RCMP Serious Crimes Branch closes Strathmore homicide investigation

The Strathmore RCMP responded to a sudden death at AgeCare Sagewood.

On Aug. 12, at approximately 1:15 p.m., the Strathmore RCMP attended the facility where a 63-year-old female was discovered deceased, and it was deemed to be a homicide, an RCMP media release said.

The RCMP Serious Crimes Branch took over the investigation.

Police identified a suspect during the investigation. He was located deceased in Calgary.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, and the police are not searching for other suspects.

Autopsies of both deceased were conducted at the Calgary Office of Chief Medical Examiner on Aug. 15.

No further information will be released.