RCMP warning of impaired driving during summer

The Alberta RCMP is reminding motorists of the importance of sober driving throughout the summer months.

As traffic increases in July, the RCMP is encouraging Albertans to be vigilant of impaired drivers throughout the entire summer, an RCMP media release said.

“In July 2021, Alberta RCMP officers removed 638 impaired drivers from the roads. Of the 30 fatal collisions that month, eight of those collisions involved a driver who had been impaired,” Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic said. “Despite the known dangers and consequences, people continue to get behind the wheel while impaired. Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is never safe, however, it is always preventable. This summer, we are urging Albertans to think twice before driving impaired. Plan ahead and practice safe, sober driving.”

Throughout the summer, Albertans are reminded to never get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle when under the influence of drugs or alcohol and not to operate off-highway or recreational vehicles while impaired.

Albertans are encouraged to arrange a sober ride to and from their destination if they are planning on consuming alcohol, and stand up against impaired driving by encouraging others to practice safe driving behaviours.