RCMP wrap up lake patrols with no major incidents

The Chestermere RCMP completed summer lake patrols, with no major incidents.

The RCMP boat was on the lake 21 times throughout the summer and made contact with 1,700 boats, sea-doo’s, and paddle boarders.

Chestermere RCMP and Chestermere Community Peace Officers (CPO) began lake patrols began in May, with a focus on ensuring lake users have the proper safety equipment and building relationships with residents and visitors using the lake.

“Our main focus is safety and education for all lake users. Ensuring lake users are following proper boating regulations and have the equipment they require,” Chestermere RCMP S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen said.

Klassen’s goal for the lake patrols was to ensure the RCMP had positive interactions with lake users, build relationships, while increasing public knowledge of safe boating and swimming practices.

During patrols, RCMP members recommended safety practices, such as not operating a boat while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and checking the weather forecast before going on or into the water.

RCMP also encouraged boat users to ensure their boats were equipped with safety equipment, such as life jackets, signalling devices, bailing containers, extra food, water, clothes, and a cell phone.