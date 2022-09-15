Regatta brings sailors from across Alberta to Chestermere

The Calgary Yacht Club (CYC) welcomed sailors from across the province to compete in the 2022 Alberta Sailing Provincials from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5.

The regatta brought 58 sailboats and approximately 80 sailors from across the province to Chestermere Lake, with fleets including Opti, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, 420s, 29’ers, and X-class sailors.

The CYC hasn’t hosted the regatta since 2018, however, club manager Meaghan Sullivan heard an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from sailors.

“It was a high-level officiated event, and the organizers created a friendly welcoming atmosphere,” Commodore Glenn Taylor said.

Adding, “It’s important to host these kinds of events because sailing is such a rich inter-generational activity and is one of a few ecologically responsible water sports which, for sailors and spectators, is an exciting and enriching interaction with the natural environment.”

For Sullivan, the highlight of the regatta was having the wind on Monday, creating the perfect day for sailing to end the event on a high note.

“It really boosted the excitement. It was also remarkable to have about 50 youth sailors and 30 adults competing in this event for a well-rounded representation,” Sullivan said. “We were happy to have the sea cadets join us, which created a large 420 fleet, which was the largest fleet we had competing on the water.”

There was a high level of energy throughout the event, with awards being distributed on Monday, Sullivan said.

The CYC’s Samuel Mierau took first place in the Opti class, followed by CYC sailor Jen Peddlesden taking second place, and Glenmore Sailing Club (GSC) athlete Maxwell Arenas taking third place.

Bernice Cao, Zairyn Mierau, and Orden Peddlesden from the CYC took first, second, and third place in the ILCA 4 class.

CYC athletes Rick Stroppel and Erin Sonnie placed first and second, followed by GSC athlete Kai Nim taking third place in the ILCA 6 class.

Mike Hooper, Zeke Purves-Smith, and Isaac Bussin from the CYC took first, second, and third places in the ILCA 7 class.

Clayton Marriott and Nickayla Helyar from the CYC took first place, sea cadet athletes Ambrose KhunLee and Thierney Dignadice took second place, and CYC athletes Cole Sparrow and Blaise Forrest finished in third place in the 420 class.

CYC athletes Kaitlyn Buchart and Rhys Peddlesden placed first in the 29’er fleet, and Avery Sandblom took first place in the 2.4 sailboat in the X-Class fleet.