Rocky View Regional Handi Bus Society ridership growing

The Rocky View Regional Handi Bus Society is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 20 per cent registration increase.

“Registration rate is really high, with a lot of new people, and overall ridership is recovering to almost pre-pandemic levels,” Handi Bus Society general manager Paul Siller said.

There are currently 1,287 passengers, with 222 from Chestermere.

Although provincial COVID guidelines for public transit have been withdrawn, the society is continuing with enhanced cleaning measures, social distancing as much as possible, and recommending passengers wear face masks.

Trips by purpose include education, medical, personal, respite, and vocation, with a total of 1,853 trips for Chestermere residents, a 92 per cent increase from last year.

In 2021 the handi bus made 966 trips to Chestermere, 1,063 trips in 2020, and 2,104 trips in 2019.

Within the first six months of 2022, the society made a total of 5,794 trips, an 81 per cent increase from 2021.

“With the increase in ridership demand, we are asking people to book a few more days in advance then they are accustomed to,” Siller said.

The current cut-off to book a seat is noon on the business day before travel, however, by then space might not be available.

Four years ago, the society had planned to raise passenger fares for the 2020 summer, but the increase was paused because of the pandemic.

“We may have to revisit a fare increase for fall 2022,” Siller said. “Costs have escalated, these are interesting times.”

The society estimates expenses for 2022 will be roughly $528,600, with an anticipated revenue of $470,379.