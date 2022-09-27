Rocky View Schools honouring Truth and Reconciliation Week

Rocky View Schools (RVS) staff and students are honouring Truth and Reconciliation Week from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29.

During Truth and Reconciliation Week, RVS honours Every Child Matters, Orange Shirt Day and gives schools in the division the flexibility for students to learn and reflect on the history of residential schools.

Schools across the division have highlighted books and poems about the Canadian Indigenous experience and will participate in activities during the week, including Orange Shirt Day, where students and staff wear an orange t-shirt to recognize the history of residential schools.

RVS has also partnered with members of local Indigenous communities, who will teach students about culture and traditions by leading traditional activities.

The newly launched Indigenous Learning branch has been assisting schools in the lead-up to Truth and Reconciliation week by highlighting resources that support programming and initiative for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, an RVS media release said.

“Observing Truth and Reconciliation Week is an important opportunity for RVS to teach all our students about the history and contributions of the Indigenous peoples of Canada, while also communicating solidarity with our Indigenous and Métis learners,” Superintendent of Schools, Greg Luterbach said. “This is time to reflect and recommit to the work of truth and reconciliation, both individually and as a school division.”

RVS is committed to providing inclusive educational environments for all students. By honouring Truth and Reconciliation week, RVS is carrying out the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action 62, which calls for age-appropriate education on residential schools, Treaties and Indigenous people’s historical and contemporary contributions to Canada, an RVS media release said.

“It also meets one of the goals of RVS’ Four-Year Plan to help students navigate successfully as global citizens by valuing diversity, cultures and traditions,” the release said.