RVS announces leadership changes for upcoming school year

Rocky View Schools (RVS) is welcoming current division teachers to new schools for the upcoming school year.

Assistant principal and acting principal of East Lake Elementary School, Shannon Storey-Heffer will assume her first principalship in RVS at the Langdon School.

Storey-Heffer began teaching at the Chestermere High School in 2003 and became an administrator with RVS in 2017 as assistant principal at Bow Valley High School before joining East Lake in 2018.

She holds a Master of Education in Administration and Leadership from the University of New Brunswick, a Bachelor of Education in Social Studies from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of King’s College/Dalhousie University, an RVS media release said.

“A priority for Storey-Heffer is a better understanding and supporting students’ social and mental well-being, while also mentoring and coaching teachers,” the release said.

Long-time RVS administrator, Tammy Rahn, will move from her current role as principal at the Langdon School to become principal of Rainbow Creek Elementary School.

Rahn became an administrator with the division in 2008, assuming the role of assistant principal of Chestermere Lake Middle School.

In 2010, she became principal of Chestermere Lake Middle School and later moved to Langdon School in 2017.

She began her teaching career as a special education teacher in Stony Plain and joined RVS as a teacher in 1995 working at Mitford Middle School in Cochrane, the release said.

Rahn holds a Master of Education in Inclusion and Diversity Leadership from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Education with a specialization in Special Education from the University of Alberta.

“Rahn is a student-centred educator who is not afraid to try new learning approaches that will benefit students,” the release said.