September kicks off Alberta Culture Days

Albertans can celebrate Alberta Culture Days with art, music, cuisine, dance, literature, and film throughout the province in September.

The provincial government is hosting family-friendly events at 104 sites to celebrate Alberta Culture Days, beginning with the province’s inaugural Alberta Day.

Many of the sites represent cultural groups, and art through music, film, literature, and dance, a government of Alberta media release said.

“This year’s Alberta Culture Days will be a delightful blend of visual and performing arts, ethnic and socio-cultural groups – all made-in-Alberta content. Albertans have an advantage in that we have an entire month dedicated to the celebration of our province’s diverse, rich, social and cultural tapestry. I encourage every Albertan, wherever they are in our province, to make time to celebrate that diversity by visiting as many events as they can,” Minister of Culture Ron Orr said.

This year, the provincial government provided nearly $350,000 to support planning and coordinating the celebration sites across the province.

Last year, approximately 225,000 Albertans participated in virtual and in-person celebrations, with 49 communities hosting more than 900 events, the release said.