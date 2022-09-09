Sol Verde breaks ground for barrier-free housing in South Shore

Housing developer, Sol Verde is diversifying the townhome market in Chestermere by breaking ground for wheelchair-accessible and barrier-free housing.

On Sept. 8, Sol Verde broke ground in the new residential community of South Shore, where construction on 64 energy-efficient Net Zero and Net Zero Ready townhomes will begin.

Each home will be certified by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) Net Zero Home Labelling Program and will be the largest Net Zero multi-family community in Southern Alberta, a Sol Verde media release said.

“These affordable homes will be a welcome addition to the Chestermere rental market for families and take pressure off the need for accessible and barrier-free rental homes,” the release said.

A Net Zero Home is designed and built to produce the same amount of energy it consumes every year, while a Net Zero Ready Home has the same features as a Net Zero Home without solar panels.

“Renters will save on their utility bills, be protected from energy price increases, and live in a healthier, safer, more durable, and comfortable home,” the release said.

A Net Zero Home is up to 80 per cent more efficient than a typical new home, the release said.

Construction of the two-, three-, and four-bedroom family townhomes, and one-bedroom accessible homes will begin immediately, and renters can plan to move into the first completed homes by next spring, with construction continuing throughout 2023.