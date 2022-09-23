Strathmore RCMP arrest Calgary man after road rage incident

The Strathmore RCMP made an arrest and seized firearms after responding to a road rage incident.

On Sept. 10, the Strathmore RCMP responded to a report of road rage on Highway 1 east of Calgary, where a handgun was flashed at the complainant, an RCMP media release said.

Strathmore members found the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 1 near Range Road 270 and conducted a high-risk traffic stop.

RCMP members searched the vehicle and yielded a loaded 9mm handgun and holster under the driver’s seat, and a 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition behind the back seat.

The passenger of the vehicle was released without charge on the scene. The driver was taken into custody and placed into a cell at the Strathmore RCMP detachment.

A database search revealed additional firearms were registered to the driver.

RCMP obtained a public safety warrant to search the suspect’s home to seize the remaining firearms.

Strathmore RCMP with the assistance of the Calgary Police Services searched the suspect’s home in Calgary and seized ammunition and firearms that were unsafely stored, such as a 1 AR15, 22 long guns including shotguns, rifles, air rifles, and one M1 Carbine, 20 revolvers, and four airsoft replica handguns.

RCMP seized 49 firearms, including 12 that were classified as restricted, 10 classified as prohibited, and prohibited devices such as magazines capable of holding more than the permitted number of rounds.

The majority of restricted or prohibited firearms were not registered, the release said.

Trevor Hauck, a 51-year-old Calgary resident was held for a bail hearing on charges including pointing a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, unsafe storage of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon knowing unauthorized, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

Hauck was released on conditions to appear in court.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected resulting from the search of Hauck’s home and seized items.

“The complainants in this matter did the right thing by retreating and calling the police to intervene. Situations such as this can easily escalate with harmful consequences,” the release said.

“The alleged details in this matter are not representative of responsible gun ownership and were unsafe for all involved. It is fortunate nobody was harmed. Public safety is of paramount importance which was the driving factor in the immediate response and subsequent search of a residence to prevent further offences. The charges and disposition of the seized firearms from this point will be decided by the courts,” Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said.