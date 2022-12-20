Strathmore RCMP arrest Calgary man following a traffic stop

The investigation is ongoing and could result in additional charges.

When travelling to a property check, a Strathmore General Investigation Section (GIS) member initiated a traffic stop, resulting in the arrest of a Calgary man.

On Dec. 8, at 4:20 p.m., a Strathmore GIS spotted a vehicle travelling approximately 148 km/hr on Highway 22X in the Range Road 255 area.

The GIS member initiated a traffic stop.

The driver was found to be bound by a release condition from an unrelated matter, enabling a vehicle search, a Strathmore RCMP media release said.

A passenger was also bound by a release condition for a 24-hour per day curfew, and a weapons prohibition.

A vehicle search yielded a counterfeit driver’s license with the passenger’s photo and a can of bear spray.

The passenger was arrested as a result of the release order violations, and possession of unauthorized and counterfeit identity documents.

Sean Brooks, 36 of Calgary, was taken to the Strathmore detachment for a bail hearing, while the other three vehicle occupants were released on the scene.

Brooks was charged with possession of a forged document, failure to comply with a condition of a release order, failure to comply with a condition of a probation order, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unlawful possession of a government document, and possession of a controlled substance.

Brooks was remanded into custody to appear at a future date.

At the time of the arrest, he was at large on a release order relating on 33 outstanding charges between seven matters, and two probation orders.

The Strathmore RCMP is continuing to investigate, which could result in further charges.

