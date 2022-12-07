Strathmore RCMP arrest Calgary men, recovering stolen property

The Strathmore RCMP arrested two Calgary men after recovering vehicles during multiple rural property checks.

On Nov. 30, at approximately 10 a.m., the Strathmore General Investigation Section (GIS), Strathmore Detachment members, and the RCMP Auto Theft Section attended a property in Rocky View County conducting a check for stolen property.

Four vehicles and a utility trailer were recovered from the property. One vehicle was stolen in Wheatland County, another from Rocky View County, the remaining two vehicles and trailer were stolen in Calgary.

Following the recovery of the stolen property, two arrest warrants from Calgary were executed for a male at the property, a Strathmore RCMP media release said.

On Dec. 2, at approximately 10 a.m., GIS and detachment members attended the same property, conducting another check for stolen property.

While on the property, a pickup truck previously reported as stolen in Calgary was located, members also found and arrested the male wanted on two warrants from Calgary.

Yanick Carbonneau, 32, of Calgary was taken to the Strathmore Detachment for a bail hearing and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Government Document after RCMP found a driver’s license not belonging to him in his possession.

Carbonneau did not speak to bail and was remanded to appear in December.

The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.

On Dec. 2, at approximately 2:45 p.m., GIS and detachment members attended the same property to conduct another check for stolen property.

When members arrived on the property, they observed a pickup truck parked on the property.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed the truck was stolen in Calgary and the occupant was found to be wanted on two warrants from Calgary.

Members conducted a search of the vehicle, recovering what was believed to be methamphetamine.

Kyle Rankin, 32, of Calgary was taken to the Strathmore Detachment for a bail hearing and charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, Obstruction, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While Unauthorized, and Operation of a Vehicle while Uninsured.

He was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court in December.

The vehicle was returned to the owner.

“The Strathmore RCMP monitors a number of properties known to be frequented by habitual offenders with a goal of preventing, detecting, and deterring crime as part of our crime reduction and prevention strategies. These recent investigations are representative of ongoing efforts to keep our communities safe and to remind offenders who enter our area that we are watching,” Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said.