Strathmore RCMP arrest Calgary residents following attempted use of stolen credit cards at local business

The Strathmore RCMP arrested individuals attempting to use stolen credit cards.

On April 21, at approximately 11:57 a.m., a local business reported that two customers left after attempting to use several credit cards that were declined, a Strathmore RCMP media release said.

RCMP found the individuals in the parking lot getting into a vehicle and initiated a traffic stop where the suspects were detained in relation to the misuse of credit cards.

Following a vehicle search, several credit cards and identification not belonging to the three occupants of the vehicle was recovered.

A 29-year-old Calgary woman was released with a court date to face charges in relation to this matter, a 44-year-old Calgary man was found to be wanted on 15 outstanding warrants from Calgary and was taken into custody, and a 34-year-old Calgary man was issued three traffic violations including operating a vehicle without valid insurance.

The vehicle was towed from the site. This matter remains under investigation, further charges may be laid as a result.

“Thanks to the quick reporting by the store employee, Strathmore members were able to locate and apprehend those involved to prevent further offences,” said Strathmore RCMP Detachment Commander, Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz.