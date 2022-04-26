Local News RCMP News

Strathmore RCMP arrest Calgary residents following attempted use of stolen credit cards at local business

2 days ago
5 Views
1 Min Read
interac file photo

The Strathmore RCMP arrested individuals attempting to use stolen credit cards.

On April 21, at approximately 11:57 a.m., a local business reported that two customers left after attempting to use several credit cards that were declined, a Strathmore RCMP media release said.

RCMP found the individuals in the parking lot getting into a vehicle and initiated a traffic stop where the suspects were detained in relation to the misuse of credit cards. 

Following a vehicle search, several credit cards and identification not belonging to the three occupants of the vehicle was recovered. 

A 29-year-old Calgary woman was released with a court date to face charges in relation to this matter, a 44-year-old Calgary man was found to be wanted on 15 outstanding warrants from Calgary and was taken into custody, and a 34-year-old Calgary man was issued three traffic violations including operating a vehicle without valid insurance. 

The vehicle was towed from the site. This matter remains under investigation, further charges may be laid as a result.

“Thanks to the quick reporting by the store employee, Strathmore members were able to locate and apprehend those involved to prevent further offences,” said Strathmore RCMP Detachment Commander, Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Do you have a news tip or story idea for the Chestermere Anchor? We'd like to hear from you. Contact us

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

RSS Podcasts on CFTR – The Rogue

  • Karly Chats with Randi Bryanne April 26, 2022
    Karly Chats with Randi Bryanne...
  • Self Care April 26, 2022
    This week, I will be talking about self care.  Yes, I know, another person talking about self-care.  But what is it exactly?  And why is it important?   Part 1 of 2 will explore self-awareness and how it can support sel...
  • Autism: Stories on the Spectrum with Rachel Vanderploeg-Wiesel April 26, 2022
    This week on Unpacked we are chatting with Rachel Vanderploeg-Wiesel, Knowledge Management Specialist at Alberta Health Services, wife, mama and autism advocate. The Unpacked Team chats with Rachel about their family's journey with autism. R...
  • Workout with Alanna - Ep1 An Introduction April 20, 2022
    Alanna introduces herself to listeners...

Read Current Editioncurrent edition