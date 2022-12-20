Strathmore RCMP arrest erratic driver, recovering stolen vehicle

The Strathmore RCMP arrested an erratic driver, after receiving a complaint of a vehicle swerving in the lane and nearly side-swiping other vehicles.

On Dec. 7, at approximately 3 p.m., the Strathmore RCMP received a complaint of an erratic driver travelling eastbound on Highway 1 towards Strathmore.

RCMP members responded to the vehicle at the Highway 1 and Westmount Road intersection.

The vehicle stalled, and the driver was seen attempting to leave the area, before being taken into custody, a Strathmore RCMP media release said.

It was later determined the vehicle was stolen from Innisfail and contained other stolen items including a purse and other bags.

The driver was also bound by three separate driving prohibitions and was exhibiting drug impairment, the release said.

The driver was taken to the Strathmore detachment for sobriety testing but refused to complete the examination.

RCMP members searched the vehicle finding identification and credit cards not belonging to the driver.

Matthew Burton, 34, was held for a bail hearing and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, unlawful possession of government documents, unlawful use of a credit card, failure to comply with a demand, and other Traffic Safety Act offences.

Burton was released on condition to appear at a later day. The investigation is ongoing and could result in additional charges.

“I’d like to thank the motorist who reported the erratic driving of this vehicle. It led to the recovery of stolen property and in no small measure helped to keep our roads safe,” Detachment Commander Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said.