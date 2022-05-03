Strathmore RCMP arrest resident for cannabis trafficking

The Strathmore RCMP have arrested a resident for cannabis trafficking to minors.

On March 10, the RCMP received information about a resident selling illicit drugs to minors in the community.

The Strathmore General Investigation Section commenced an investigation into the matter. The investigation identified several youths attending the residence, observations of drug trafficking activity, and community members willing to assist in the investigation. Sufficient evidence was collected to substantiate a charge in relation to the investigation, an RCMP media release said.

The individual was located in a vehicle by the investigation section members on April 24 at approximately 11:59 p.m.

A traffic stop was initiated, and the subject was arrested in relation to this matter and two outstanding warrants for their arrest.

During the arrest, cocaine and crack cocaine was found in the individuals possession. The vehicle was towed, and various additional traffic violations were issued.

The individual, a 45-year-old woman from Strathmore, was taken to Strathmore Detachment cells and was held for a bail hearing.

She was charged with Unlawful Distribution of Cannabis to an Individual Under 18, and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

She was released to attend a future court date and bound by a number of release conditions, including the prohibition of anyone under 18 who is not a family member being in her residence.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.

“This investigation was treated as a priority in an effort to protect our youth and disrupt harmful activity in our community. I’d like to thank the community members who cooperated with our investigation which assisted in substantiating charges and led to an early intervention. This investigation is an outstanding example of collaboration between community and law enforcement to maintain public safety,” Detachment Commander Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said.