Strathmore RCMP arrest two and recover stolen property

Strathmore RCMP recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested two individuals in Rocky View County.

On Oct. 3, at approximately 9 a.m., the Calgary Police notified Strathmore RCMP they were tracking a stolen GMC Yukon using OnStar, that was heading east on Highway 1.

Strathmore members located the vehicle and disabled OnStar on Highway 564 near Range Road 254.

A high-risk vehicle stop was conducted, and both the driver and passenger were taken into custody and held for a bail hearing.

While searching the vehicle, RCMP members found several pieces of identification, bank cards, business membership cards, and a tablet, an RCMP media release said.

The inside of the vehicle was also damaged, with wires ripped apart in the centre console.

RCMP suspected the passenger had provided a false identity. Fingerprints were obtained and revealed the true passenger’s identity.

The passenger was bound by a release order in relation to another investigation, a probation order stemming from convictions on eight charges, and six warrants between Calgary, Cochrane, and Red Deer on a total of 50 outstanding charges.

The driver, Jeremy Bluebell, 29, of Saskatchewan was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, under $5,000, unlawful possession of an identity card, license, and document, and mischief over $5,000.

Bluebell was released on conditions with high cash bail without a deposit to appear at a later date.

The passenger, William Rider, 20, of Calgary was charged with the same offences, with additional charges of failure to comply with a condition of a probation order, failure to comply with a condition of a release order and obstructing a peace officer.

Rider was remanded and remains in custody.

“Apprehension of offenders involved in auto theft is a high-risk matter with a high potential of harm to the public. Police take great care in the recovery of vehicles and arrest of offenders. Vehicles equipped with remote assistance and disabling capabilities are of great value to bring these types of situations to a safe conclusion. This investigation is another example of the coordination between law enforcement agencies to solve crime and keep Albertans Safe,” Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said.