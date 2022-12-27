Strathmore RCMP arrest two Calgarians during break and enter

The Strathmore RCMP arrested two Calgary residents who were found breaking into a rural residence in Wheatland County.

On Dec. 15, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a rural resident called the Strathmore RCMP after receiving an alert on their home security system that their residence was getting broken into.

The resident was able to view the suspects remotely through their home surveillance system, a Strathmore RCMP media release said.

Strathmore RCMP members responded to the residence in the area of Township Road 244 and Range Road 255 and searched the property.

The suspects attempted to flee but were caught a short distance away.

A pickup truck was found near the property linked to the suspects, it was towed for a further search which yielded break-in tools including a cordless saw and cable cutters, propane tanks, illicit drugs, and electronic devices RCMP believe to be stolen, the release said.

After the vehicle search, it was determined the truck was comprised of stolen parts from at least three vehicles.

Brian Tanner, 46, and Jamie Davies, 38, of Calgary were taken to the Strathmore detachment and held for a bail hearing.

During the bail hearing, Tanner was charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit an offence, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in tools, and failure to comply with a release order.

Davies was charged with break and enter with intent to commit an offence, and failure to comply with a release order.

Both were remanded into custody and held for a future court date.

At the time of their arrest, Tanner was bound by a release order with conditions, and a conditional sentence order having been convicted on five counts of break and enter possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with release conditions.

Davies was bound by a release order with conditions stemming from two police investigations for theft, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a controlled substance.

“Timely reporting of this matter was a significant advantage in the response and apprehension of the individuals involved in this break-in. Motion sensing cameras are becoming more cost-effective and can play a significant role in securing properties in our rural areas,” Strathmore RCMP Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said.