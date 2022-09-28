Strathmore RCMP arrest two Calgary men at a rural break-and-enter

The Strathmore RCMP arrested two individuals at a rural break in Rocky View County.

On Sept. 12, at approximately 2:46 p.m., Strathmore RCMP received a report that a rural resident had observed two individuals on a trail camera breaking into his Quonset.

Strathmore RCMP members responded and found two males on the property removing items from the Quonset. Both males were arrested on the scene.

A 2004 black Honda Accord on the property was determined to be stolen, in addition to the stolen property taken from the Quonset found inside the vehicle, a Strathmore RCMP media release said.

Sukhchain Singh, 43, and Sarabjit Singh, 41, both residents of Calgary were taken to the Strathmore detachment, charged, and held for a bail hearing.

The charges include possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, trespassing, and break-and-enter committing an indictable offence.

Sukhchain faced additional charges including failure to comply with a condition of a probation order, operating a vehicle while unauthorized, and remanded into custody.

Sarabjit was released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.

“Both men are designated as prolific offenders by Calgary Police Service as a result of their lengthy criminal history,” the release said.

“The quick reporting of this incident enabled by low-cost technology was instrumental in catching these suspects in the act. Assistance from the public with timely reporting of criminal or suspicious activity goes a long way in helping the police to keep our communities safe. I would like to encourage our residents to continue with their vigilance in observing, recording, and reporting crime,” Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said.