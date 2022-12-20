Strathmore RCMP arrest two for trafficking a controlled substance

The Strathmore General Investigation Section (GIS) arrested two individuals, after observing suspicious activity in the Town Hall parking lot.

On Nov. 17, at approximately 11 p.m., GIS members saw two vehicles parked by Town Hall, and after receiving prior complaints of liquor consumption and loitering in the area, members checked on the driver’s sobriety and legal documents.

Members detected the odour of Cannabis, leading to a search of both vehicles, a Strathmore RCMP media release said.

During the vehicle search, a quantity of what RCMP believed to be cocaine packed in several small packages was found.

Both drivers were arrested, and a thorough vehicle search was conducted, yielding cash and cell phones.

Both drivers were taken to the Strathmore Detachment and later released with restrictive conditions, and a future court date.

Jason Piper, 47, of Strathmore and Don Gilbertson, 48, of Lethbridge were charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of Cannabis within reach of the driver.

Piper was also charged with an additional count of possession of items used for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance.